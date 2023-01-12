 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARQUEE MATCHUPS

Marquee Matchups

A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events

Basketball

The Thunderbolt Classic

Saturday at Millville

This ninth annual event will benefit the family of Bob Hutchings, a Millville graduate and long-time Stockton University men’s basketball assistant coach who died this week after a basketball life that took him around the world. Tickets are $5. Donations are welcomed.

The schedule:

11 a.m. Millville girls vs. Cumberland Regional

12:45 p.m. Buena Regional vs. Collingswood

2:30 p.m. Cumberland Regional vs. Southern Regional

4:30 p.m. Millville vs. Timber Creek

Boys Basketball

St. Joseph Academy (7-4) at St. Augustine Prep (9-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Paul Rodio coaches St. Augustine. His son Paul coaches St. Joe. St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe has won seven of its last eight games. The winner will take over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
