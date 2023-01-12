Marquee Matchups

A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events
Basketball
The Thunderbolt Classic
Saturday at Millville
This ninth annual event will benefit the family of Bob Hutchings, a Millville graduate and long-time Stockton University men’s basketball assistant coach who died this week after a basketball life that took him around the world. Tickets are $5. Donations are welcomed.
The schedule:
11 a.m. Millville girls vs. Cumberland Regional
12:45 p.m. Buena Regional vs. Collingswood
2:30 p.m. Cumberland Regional vs. Southern Regional
4:30 p.m. Millville vs. Timber Creek
Boys Basketball
St. Joseph Academy (7-4) at St. Augustine Prep (9-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Paul Rodio coaches St. Augustine. His son Paul coaches St. Joe. St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe has won seven of its last eight games. The winner will take over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.