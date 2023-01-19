 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARQUEE MATCHUPS

Marquee matchups

Lou Rodio wins 1000 games

St. Augustine Prep defeats Ocean City High School as St.Augustine boys basketball coach Paul Rodio wins his 1,000th game, in Richland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events

Boys Basketball

Paul VI Winter Classic Showcase

Saturday and Sunday at Paul VI in Haddonfield

The schedule:

Saturday

10:30 a.m. - Sterling vs. Medford Tech

Noon - Paul VI vs. St. Joseph Prep

1:30 p.m. - St. Augustine vs. Don Bosco Prep

3 p.m. - Holy Cross vs. Morris Catholic

5:30 p.m. - Mainland Regional vs. Haddonfield

7 p.m. - Bishop Eustace vs. Audubon

People are also reading…

Sunday

Noon - Gloucester Catholic vs. Notre Dame

1:30 p.m. - Middle Township vs. Camden Catholic

Inside the event: The featured game matches St. Augustine Prep (11-1) against Don Bosco Prep. Both are state Non-Public A contenders. St. Augustine is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Don Bosco (13-1) features junior guard Dylan Harper, a top NCAA Division I prospect, who is averaging 26.5 points.

Two other Press-area teams — Mainland Regional and Middle Township — will also play. Mainland (13-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. The Mustangs had won seven straight, heading into Thursday's game at Absegami. Haddonfield (11-3) is a traditional power. Middle Township (8-4) will face a Camden Catholic (10-1), which ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11.

