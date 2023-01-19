Marquee matchups

A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events
Boys Basketball
Paul VI Winter Classic Showcase
Saturday and Sunday at Paul VI in Haddonfield
The schedule:
Saturday
10:30 a.m. - Sterling vs. Medford Tech
Noon - Paul VI vs. St. Joseph Prep
1:30 p.m. - St. Augustine vs. Don Bosco Prep
3 p.m. - Holy Cross vs. Morris Catholic
5:30 p.m. - Mainland Regional vs. Haddonfield
7 p.m. - Bishop Eustace vs. Audubon
Sunday
Noon - Gloucester Catholic vs. Notre Dame
1:30 p.m. - Middle Township vs. Camden Catholic
Inside the event: The featured game matches St. Augustine Prep (11-1) against Don Bosco Prep. Both are state Non-Public A contenders. St. Augustine is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Don Bosco (13-1) features junior guard Dylan Harper, a top NCAA Division I prospect, who is averaging 26.5 points.
Two other Press-area teams — Mainland Regional and Middle Township — will also play. Mainland (13-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. The Mustangs had won seven straight, heading into Thursday's game at Absegami. Haddonfield (11-3) is a traditional power. Middle Township (8-4) will face a Camden Catholic (10-1), which ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11.