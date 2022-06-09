Marquee Matchups

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events

BASEBALL

(seeds in parentheses)

South Jersey Non-Public A championship

4 p.m. Friday

Christian Brothers Academy (6) at St. Augustine Prep (1)

St. Augustine (26-1) seeks its sixth straight South Jersey title. The Hermits are strong up the middle with shortstop Ryan Weingartner (.461 batting average, seven home runs, 29 RBIs) and second baseman Ryan Taylor (.427 average, six home runs, 33 RBIs). Senior catcher Austin Sofran is batting .381 and senior outfielder Kyle Neri has 28 RBIs. St. Augustine has pitching depth with Marco Levari (2.10 ERA) and Andrew Gaines (1.42 ERA).

CBA (18-9) has won five straight. Junior infielder Hunter DelGuercio is batting .456 with 30 RBIs for the Colts. Zaine Toneske is hitting .431 with 17 RBIs for CBA. Colin Reilly (1.54 ERA) leads CBA on the mound.

The winner advances to the state final Wednesday at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field at Veterans Park in Hamilton (Mercer County) against the winner of Friday’s North Jersey title game between Don Bosco Prep (22-5) and Seton Hall Prep (21-6).

South Jersey Group II championship

4 p.m. Friday

Haddon Heights (3) at Cedar Creek (1)

Cedar Creek (18-12) is playing in its first sectional title game in the program’s history. Senior second baseman John McColl is batting .505 with 36 runs scored and 27 RBIs. Standout pitcher Christian Coppola has also hit two home runs and knocked in 18 runs. Senior Kyle Jones is batting .358 with two RBIs. Senior pitcher Nate Kennedy, who has a 1.52 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings should get the start.

Sophomore shortstop Jake Griess sparks Haddon Heights (20-7) with a .475 average and 43 runs scored. Senior catcher Caden Bodine is batting .518 with 40 RBIs. Sophomore infielder/pitcher Drew Harris has hit four home runs and has a 2.97 ERA.

The winner hosts Monday’s state semifinal against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey title game between Wall Township (23-6) and Rumson-Fair Haven (21-4).

South Jersey Group III championship

4 p.m. Friday

Delsea Regional (3) at Ocean City (1)

Ocean City (19-8) is the defending state Group III champion. Junior outfielder/pitcher Duke McCarron is batting .361 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also has a 1.58 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 44 ⅓ innings. Senior first baseman/pitcher Tom Finnegan has a 0.88 ERA and is batting .314. Freshman infielder Evan Taylor has hit four home runs. Junior Dante Edwardi leads the team with a .413 average.

Delsea Regional (22-5) has won 14 straight. The Crusaders feature four impressive sophomores in Frankie Master (.418 average, 11 stolen bases), Zach Maxwell (.421 average, 22 RBIs) and catcher Mike McGinley (.333 average) and Max Van Auken (.365 average). Sophomore pitcher George Starr has a 2.14 ERA.

The winner hosts Monday’s state semifinal against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey Group III title game between Colts Neck (17-7-1) and Middletown North (18-10).

TRACK AND FIELD

State Group Championships

3:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday

Non-Public A and B at MiddleTown North

2:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Groups I and III at Pennsauken

Groups II and IV at Franklin

The top-two finishers in each group in each event, plus ties that cannot be broken, advance to the Meet of Champions on June 18. Wild cards will also advance to the MOC based on their performance.

Press-area defending champions:

Non-Public B: Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit, 400-meter dash and long jump.

Group IV: Fabian Gonzalez, Southern Regional, discus; Jaiden Brown, Southern Regional, shot put; Leah Ellis, Millville, long jump.

