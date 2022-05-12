Marquee Matchups

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.

BASEBALL

Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinals

(seeds in parentheses)

2 p.m. Saturday

Kingsway Regional (4) at St. Augustine Prep (1)

Lenape (7) at Gloucester Catholic (3)

This 16-team single elimination tournament annually features many of South Jersey’s top teams. The final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alcyon Park in Pitman. The tournament is named after the late Hartmann, the former coach of Eastern Regional and a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. St. Augustine won the Classic in 2014 and 2017.

SOFTBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament

(seeds in parentheses)

4 p.m. Friday

Buena Regional (4) at Egg Harbor Township (1)

St. Joseph Academy (3) at Cedar Creek (2)

The is the inaugural CAL Tournament. The final is scheduled for Wednesday at the highest remaining seed. The fields consists of the league’s three division winners plus a wild-card team

EHT (18-1) won the American Division. Sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson has hit six home runs and knocked in 43 runs. Buena (16-7) is the United Division champion. Kendal Bryant sparks Buena with five home runs and 34 RBIs. Cedar Creek (19-4) and St. Joe (16-7) are currently tied for the National Division lead. The teams split two meetings this season with St. Joe wining 6-4 April 20 and Cedar Creek winning 16-3 May 4. Xelynn Rodriguez has five home runs and 51 RBIs for St. Joe. Olivia Catalina is batting .559 with 47 runs scored and 30 stolen bases for Cedar Creek.

Lacrosse

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament

Girls

Friday

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Boys

Friday

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May (3) at Ocean City (1)

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit

Championship games

Monday at Stockton University

4:30 p.m.

Girls championship game

6 p.m.

Boys championship game

