A preview up upcoming high school sports events:

Baseball

Absegami at Buena Regional

4 p.m. Monday

This is the first of a two-game series between these Cape-Atlantic League National Division contenders. The second game will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Absegami. Buena (13-0) is one of two undefeated teams in the state. Ryley Betts is batting .409 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for Buena. Absegami senior Michael DeBlasio has a 2.45 ERA and struck out 10 in throwing a no-hitter against Holy Spirit on Tuesday.

Vineland at Millville

4 p.m. Monday This is the first of a two-game series between these Cape-Atlantic League American Division rivals. The second game will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Millville. Vineland (10-3) has won seven of its last eight games. Yenuelle Rodriguez has hit five home runs and knocked in 21 runs for the Fighting Clan. Wayne Hill leads Millville (6-6) with a .543 bating average (19 for 35).

Softball

Millville at St. Joseph Academy

4 p.m. Monday

These teams are Cape-Atlantic League American Division rivals. Kendall Mazur is batting .400 with 14 RBIs for Millville (7-7).

Ava Fisher leads St. Joseph (10-4) in the circle and at the plate. She has 20 RBIs and eight home runs and has struck out 11 with a 2.74 ERA.