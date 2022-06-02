Marquee matchup

Marquee Matchups

(A preview of this weekend’s high school sports championship events)

Softball

State Non-Public B championship

St. Joseph Academy (19-9) vs. Morris Catholic (22-5)

4:30 p.m. Friday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange

St. Joe will try to win the first state title in the program’s history. The Wildcats also appeared in the state final in 1984, 1998, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2021. Morris Catholic beat St. Joe 2-0 in last year’s state final.

Senior first baseman Xelynn Rodriguez leads St. Joe with a .477 batting average and 56 RBIs. Sophomore Ava Fisher has hit six home runs and struck out 164 batters in 107 2/3 innings. Senior shortstop Katie Dainton has scored 60 runs.

Junior outfielder Jessica Brown is batting .474 for Morris Catholic. Juniors Carly Mockenhaupt (125 strikeouts in 86 innings) and Hannah Streicher (101 strikeouts in 82 innings) share the pitching duties.

State Group IV championship

Egg Harbor Township (25-1) vs. Watchung Hills (23-1)

7 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange

EHT will try to win the second state title in the program’s history and its first since 2017. These teams met in the 2016 state final with Watchung Hills winning 4-0.

Sophomore third baseman Payton Colbert sparks the EHT offense with a .494 average and 36 RBIs. Junior shortstop Madison Biddle has 37 RBIs and seven home runs. Sophomore first baseman Sienna Walterson is batting .417 with 47 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard has a 0.74 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings.

Junior outfielder Samantha Raymond has hit six home runs for Watchung Hills. Junior pitcher Juliana Raymond, Samantha’s cousin, has struck out 118 batters in 81 innings.

Girls lacrosse

State Non-Public B championship

Holy Spirit (16-5) vs. Princeton Day (13-8)

3 p.m. Saturday at Hunterdon Central

Holy Spirit makes its first state title appearance. Sophomore Hanna Watson leads No. 3 seed Holy Spirit with 54 goals and 89 assists. Senior midfielder Maggie Cella has 56 goals for Spirit.

This is the first season top-seeded Princeton Day has participated in the state tournament. Paige Gardner leads Princeton Day with 68 goals and 20 assists.

Volleyball

South Jersey championship

Eastern Regional (18-4) at Southern Regional (31-0)

5 p.m. Friday

Top-seeded Southern (31-0) has dropped just two sets all season. Junior outside hitter Lucas Kean has 300 kills. Sophomore Angelo Addiego leads the offense with 602 assists.

Third-seeded Eastern has won 16 of its last 17 matches. DruvK Patel has 234 assists for the Vikings.

Track and Field

South Jersey public school group championships

3:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Groups II and II at Delsea Regional

Groups IV and IV at Buena Regional

Southern Regional is the defending South Jersey Group IV team champion. The following Press-area athletes are defending champions in the following groups in the following events:

Boys Group II: Anthony Gentile, Lower Cape May (200 dash).

Boys Group III: Edward Jamison, Bridgeton (400 dash).

Boys Group IV: Fabian Gonzalez, Southern Regional (discus and shot put).

Girls Group II: Keira Phillips, Middle Township, (400 hurdles).

Girls Group IV: Leah Ellis, Millville (long jump and high jump); Leah Howard, Millville (javelin); Tey’ana Ames, ACIT (shot put).

