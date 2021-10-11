 Skip to main content
Marlon Leslie
Mainland Regional

The junior quarterback ran 20 times for 129 yards and three TDs in a 35-25 win over Vineland. Mainland (4-3) hosts Clearview Regional (3-3) 6:30 p.m. Friday.

