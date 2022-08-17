 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlon Leslie

  • 0
102321-pac-spt-mainland

Mainland Regional’s Nick Wagner scores a TD during Friday night’s game against third-ranked Delsea Regional in Linwood. Wagner scored on an 11-yard pass from Marlon Leslie.

Marlon Leslie

Mainland Regional

Sr. QB/DB 6-1 215

Temple has offered a scholarship to Leslie, who is seen as more of a defender on the next level. Leslie ran for 731 yards and eight TDs last season.

Marlon Leslie

Leslie
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News