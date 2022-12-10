 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marley Besser, Lacey Township

Besser 

The junior is arguably one of the best defenders in the state. She anchored a defense that allowed 29 goals in 20 games against mostly tough opponents in the Shore Conference. She had four goals and two assists to lead Lacey to the sectional semifinals.

