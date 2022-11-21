Mark Suazo, 9th Grade, Atlantic County Institute of Technology

To start off, I am grateful to my parents because they take care of me and my needs. They look after me, care for me, and put their needs before ours. I am grateful for the military of the U.S. because they fight for our freedom. They are the reason why we can sleep well at night. Without them we would be in chaos–no rest, no peace without knowing what will happen.
Another thing I am grateful for is my school ACIT. It is a hard school to get into and I am really glad I got in. The reason I am grateful for my school is because I made some new friends, I love my class schedule, and I’m learning new things.
Also, I am grateful for basketball. I love playing basketball. It's so refreshing. It's a getaway when I'm feeling stressed or not really feeling life.
