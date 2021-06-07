Mark Soifer, who helped define Ocean City as "America's Greatest Family Resort", passes away at 89

OCEAN CITY — Mark Soifer, who helped define Ocean City as "America's Greatest Family Resort", passed away over the weekend at the age of 89, according to a release from the city.

"It’s hard to imagine an Ocean City without Mark,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said. “From the Doo Dah Parade to Martin Z. Mollusk Day and all the way to First Night, so much of what we celebrate came from Mark’s imagination. Everything he did had a simple message: Ocean City is a great place for families, and generations of residents and guests have enjoyed the results of his work.”

After serving in the Army and working in public relations in Philadelphia and Vineland, Soifer went to work for Ocean City in 1971.

Soifer is credited with bringing events such as First Night and the Doo Dah Parade to Ocean City, sustaining traditions such as the Baby Parade and Night in Venice and creating an array of unique family-oriented activities for the city.

Soifer retired in 2016 after 45 years in his role with the city, according to a release from the city.

“He was before his time,” Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Gillian said. “His signature events make Ocean City what it is, and they have been recognized throughout the nation and the world. I always said we have the beach, the boardwalk, the bay – and Mark Soifer.”

