 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark McGonigal

  • 0

Mark McGonigal (Holy Spirit)

Richmond

McGonigal is director of basketball operations for Richmond. The 12th-seeded Spiders (23-12) will play No. 5 seed Iowa (26-9) in a Midwest Region first-round game 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Richmond earned a big by upsetting Davidson 64-62 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Sunday.

McGonigal was a standout guard at Holy Spirit and played at Richmond from 2005-09.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News