Mark McGonigal (Holy Spirit)
Richmond
McGonigal is director of basketball operations for Richmond. The 12th-seeded Spiders (23-12) will play No. 5 seed Iowa (26-9) in a Midwest Region first-round game 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Richmond earned a big by upsetting Davidson 64-62 to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Sunday.
McGonigal was a standout guard at Holy Spirit and played at Richmond from 2005-09.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today