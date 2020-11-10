Marine Hansberry fought against the Japanese in Pacific

The stories of the bravery of U.S. Marines on the islands of the Pacific in World War II have been legendary in the minds of young Marine recruits for the last 75 years.
But Edward Hansberry, of Atlantic City, was there.
Hansberry is 97, but speaks with the coherence of man in his 50s.
He vividly remembers the fierce combat that he was a part of on the islands of Okinawa, Peleliu, Goodenough and Cape Gloucester from September 1943 to June of 1945.
He can tell you the exact day of some of the events.
“I think about it a lot. I’m lucky to be here,” said Hansberry, a father of three, grandfather of seven and great grandfather of nine. “It was a job. You did what you were told in a war, and you’re in it to win. Like Gen. MacArthur said, there’s no substitute for victory. You’ve got to win.
“The Marines is one of the nicest things I’ve been a part of, because I survived. I look back and I’m glad for everything I’ve done.”
Hansberry was awarded the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart (both from Okinawa), plus four battle stars. He was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 17th Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and rose to the rank of sergeant.
A demolition expert, he earned the Navy Cross for singlehandedly digging up about 40 enemy mines with his bayonet under enemy fire, and disarming them.
“I was a corporal at the time and was in charge of 10 men to clear the mines,” Hansberry said. “I sent the others back because we were drawing too much fire. I cleared the mines away in a space that was 75 yards in length and 30 yards wide. I was clearing a path for a tank behind me.”
Hansberry recalled that on another occasion a mine explosion took off the tip of his index finger on his right hand. He was bandaged up and went right back to action. The Purple Heart was for taking a bullet between his left elbow and shoulder on May 23, 1945. Again, he wasn’t out of action long.
“I guess they were aiming for my heart because it was about three inches away,” he said. “I still have the scar.”
He said that being in the Marines taught him the importance of working together.
“The military is a lot different because you’re confined,” Hansberry said. “You can’t leave. You do what you’re supposed to do. There’s teamwork and togetherness. There’s cooperation between the Marines, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. That’s how you win.”
Hansberry played baseball at Atlantic City High School and graduated in 1942.
“I joined the Marines on the 21st of December of 1942 and was in it three years and five days,” Hansberry said. “I got a job with the shipyard in Camden right after I graduated high school and could have been exempt from service. But I wanted to join the Marines.”
He saw his first action in September of 1943 in a three-month campaign at Goodenough in New Guinea. Cape Gloucester, in New Britain, took four months. Peleliu, in the Palau Islands, and Okinawa, in the Ryukyu Islands (400 miles from Japan), each took two months.
While Hansberry and the troops were occupying Okinawa, the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, and the Japanese surrendered on Aug. 14.
“When we heard the war was over we were all jumping around like it was a football game,” Hansberry said. “It was a wonderful feeling.”
He came back home and got married in 1949. He and his late wife, Bette, had three children, Bonnie, Colleen and Brian, all still living. He became a state motor vehicle inspector, retiring in 1975. He also played semi-pro baseball. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation.
“I feel sorry for the men who lost their lives,” Hansberry said of the war. “Looking back, I think of how lucky I am. I’ve had the opportunity to see my family grow and see the success of my grandchildren. It’s like Lou Gehrig said, I feel like one of the luckiest men on the face of the Earth.”
