Marine Hansberry fought against the Japanese in Pacific

“I was a corporal at the time and was in charge of 10 men to clear the mines,” Hansberry said. “I sent the others back because we were drawing too much fire. I cleared the mines away in a space that was 75 yards in length and 30 yards wide. I was clearing a path for a tank behind me.”

Hansberry recalled that on another occasion a mine explosion took off the tip of his index finger on his right hand. He was bandaged up and went right back to action. The Purple Heart was for taking a bullet between his left elbow and shoulder on May 23, 1945. Again, he wasn’t out of action long.

“I guess they were aiming for my heart because it was about three inches away,” he said. “I still have the scar.”

He said that being in the Marines taught him the importance of working together.

“The military is a lot different because you’re confined,” Hansberry said. “You can’t leave. You do what you’re supposed to do. There’s teamwork and togetherness. There’s cooperation between the Marines, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. That’s how you win.”

Hansberry played baseball at Atlantic City High School and graduated in 1942.