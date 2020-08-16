No evidence linking climate change to quantity of storms striking Jersey Shore, weather experts say: But, a warming ocean and other factors are leading to more potent hurricanes and tropical storms, said Sean Sublette, meteorologist at ClimateCentral, a nonprofit based in Princeton.
Public push to start soon on recreational marijuana ballot question: "It's coming in the next couple of weeks. We're in the process of starting digital outreach, mail, hopefully we can get up on TV," said Axel Owen, campaign director for NJ CAN 2020.
Cape and others report no new COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities: Nursing homes and similar facilities have been among the hardest hit communities in the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although New Jersey was not alone in that distinction.
Food giveaway draws crowds in Atlantic City amid COVID-19 pandemic: The event also included a back-to-school giveaway in the parking lot on South Carolina Avenue across from City Hall.
Longtime crew coach Joe Welsh back as head of Holy Spirit girls program: Welsh stepped down in 2018 after 33 years of coaching the Spartans girls or boys teams, including 27 as a head coach. His successor with the girls team, Rory Roberts, resigned as coach two months ago to spend more time with his family.
