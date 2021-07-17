Marijuana home delivery services launch in Massachusetts: Briefs

Home-delivered marijuana has arrived in Massachusetts.

At least two companies announced this past week they have launched operations. Lantern, a sister company of the popular alcohol delivery service Drizly, says it's now serving the Boston area. Your Green Package, meanwhile, says its driver teams have hit the road in the greater Northampton area in the western end of the state.

The companies are among the first to benefit from the creation of new state licenses for recreational marijuana delivery companies. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission said Friday that 11 companies have so far been licensed for deliveries, and three of them are now operating.

Average N.J. gas price up to $3.17: Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.20 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say high crude oil prices will likely keep prices at the pump above $3 per gallon through the rest of the summer driving season.

— Associated Press