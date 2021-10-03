Marie Osmond takes singing career in new symphonic direction

Osmond: I worked with a lot of people and sometimes I thought, ‘Gosh, they don’t have anything outside of their career.’ I never want that to happen to me because if their career ever fell apart, they did. You can’t ever sit back on your laurels. That’s the one thing I learned as a young girl is you have to work hard. You can’t say, ‘Oh, I had a hit record, I’m cool.’ You have to say, ‘What’s the next thing that I want to do?’ You have to always keep moving. That’s something I learned from what I call the great entertainers.

AP: After you and Donny ended your Las Vegas residency in 2019 and you left “The Talk” last year, how did that free you to live life again?

Osmond: I love to work. I’m used to working 300 days a year easily. But at this stage of the game, to me it’s not working so many days, it’s working smart. I was kind of looking at my focus prior to the pandemic. I want more time to develop, to act, so the pandemic kind of just flowed into it. More than anything, I just realized life is short and really prioritize.

AP: You’re hitting the road in December for a series of East Coast Christmas shows with symphonies (including Dec. 10-11 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City). Why work around the holidays?