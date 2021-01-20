 Skip to main content
Marianna Papazoglou
Marianna Papazoglou

Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou (13) attempts a shot against Middle Township’s Maddie Barber (11) during the first half of a girls basketball game at Middle Township High School in January.

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic

5-11 Sr. F

Papazoglou averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Manhattan and Monmouth have offered her NCAA Division I scholarships. Papazoglou has 1,512 career points.

