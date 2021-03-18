 Skip to main content
Marianna Papazoglou
Marianna Papazoglou

On Feb. 10 2021, in Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic girls basketball hosts Mainland Regional. (l-r) MRHS #32 Camryn Dirkes tries to get ahead of WC #13 Marianna Papazoglou breaking away down the sides.

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic

5-10 Sr. F.

Papazoglou averaged 25.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She finished as Wildwood Catholic’s career scoring leader with 1,768 points. Papazoglou will continue her career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Breaking News