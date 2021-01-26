Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Health officials at AtlantiCare are preparing to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Cen…
The Cape May County sheriff on Thursday ordered Gillian's Wonderland Pier to be put up for auction, according to a report from NBC10.
Mike Adams did not think it would happen this fast.
Ventnor Board of Education member Joseph McDevitt was a community-oriented public servant and “just a kind human being,” his friends said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The state COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center opened Friday to those with appointments.
ATLANTIC CITY — When Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave his first State of the City address last year, he laid out a number of robust plans for the resort.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Current and former students in Michael Martirone’s AP Government and Politics class at Egg Harbor Township High School w…
Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump, the White House announced early Wednesday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — No new details are available in the investigation of a crash that left a 66-year-old city woman dead after being hit by a car …
MAYS LANDING — Keith Boakes, the son of Elbert Boakes, may have never been introduced to the mortuary business if Inglesby & Sons Funeral …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE