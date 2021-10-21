 Skip to main content
MARIA LACCA
Party: Republican

Age: Not providedCQ - refused

102421-pac-nws-guideacmayor

Atlantic City Council candidate Maria Lacca joins fellow candidates and mayoral candidates at a town discussion Thursday night. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Cleaning up Atlantic and Pacific avenues

Political message: Bold leadership with experience and perspective is urgently needed to address issues of families and businesses. Lacca has plans to beautify Atlantic and Pacific avenues, address safety and provide youth programs.

