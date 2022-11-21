 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maria Jesus Perez, 7th Grade, Texas Avenue School

  • 0

I'm grateful for my family. They love me and care about me. I’m also grateful that I have the best mother in my life that takes care of us and loves us with all her heart.

She also respects us in all ways. I’m so thankful that my mother gave birth to two of the best sisters who respect me and I also now know that I have two persons that will defend me and will always have my back. I know that they will take care of me if I get sick.

Now I have two best friends that will last me my whole life. Something I am also grateful about is that my family and I have a home where we can eat, sleep and feel comfortable. I am grateful that I have the best education from the best teacher. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News