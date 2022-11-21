Maria Jesus Perez, 7th Grade, Texas Avenue School

I'm grateful for my family. They love me and care about me. I’m also grateful that I have the best mother in my life that takes care of us and loves us with all her heart.

She also respects us in all ways. I’m so thankful that my mother gave birth to two of the best sisters who respect me and I also now know that I have two persons that will defend me and will always have my back. I know that they will take care of me if I get sick.

Now I have two best friends that will last me my whole life. Something I am also grateful about is that my family and I have a home where we can eat, sleep and feel comfortable. I am grateful that I have the best education from the best teacher.