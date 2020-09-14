Mathis Construction Company of Little Egg Harbor Township has been awarded an $858,617 contract for phase one of reconstruction of Amherst Avenue. The first phase of the project covers from Clarendon Avenue to Douglass Avenue. Other work on Amherst includes recently completed installation of a bulkhead, and planned improvements to the promenade which are in the engineering phase.

