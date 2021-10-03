Margate waterfront home with five boat slips, 110-foot walkway is a multigenerational masterpiece with a Malibu-type ambience

The exclusive 18-room residential masterpiece that’s just come on the market at 405 N. Pembroke Ave. is more like something you might find in Malibu than Margate — a waterfront beauty with an asking price of $5,499,788 that “qualified buyers” might actually regard as a bargain, considering all the advantages it has to offer.

Among the attributes of this one-of-a-kind, 6,500-square-foot luxury home, which is distinctive enough to have been featured in the magazine Lifestyle Architecture after it was built more than 15 years ago, are no fewer than five boat slips complete with oversized floating docks that include water and electricity, as well as two fish stations and an outdoor cabana bathroom. All of this is accessible from a 110-foot bulkheaded and weatherproof walkway, which is the result of been built on a double lot.

According to Realtor Tina LoBiondo of Farley and Ferry Realty, Inc., no other property now included in the Jersey Shore Multiple Listing Services can boast of catering to the yachting crowd with accommodations that extensive, making it a great venue for the seafaring set to hold get-togethers. Yet despite those advantages, she said, it’s actually more affordable than any of the five other bayfront or lagoon residences currently being listed in its price range — that is, above the $3 million mark.