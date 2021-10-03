Margate waterfront home with five boat slips, 110-foot walkway is a multigenerational masterpiece with a Malibu-type ambience

The exclusive 18-room residential masterpiece that’s just come on the market at 405 N. Pembroke Ave. is more like something you might find in Malibu than Margate — a waterfront beauty with an asking price of $5,499,788 that “qualified buyers” might actually regard as a bargain, considering all the advantages it has to offer.
Among the attributes of this one-of-a-kind, 6,500-square-foot luxury home, which is distinctive enough to have been featured in the magazine Lifestyle Architecture after it was built more than 15 years ago, are no fewer than five boat slips complete with oversized floating docks that include water and electricity, as well as two fish stations and an outdoor cabana bathroom. All of this is accessible from a 110-foot bulkheaded and weatherproof walkway, which is the result of been built on a double lot.
According to Realtor Tina LoBiondo of Farley and Ferry Realty, Inc., no other property now included in the Jersey Shore Multiple Listing Services can boast of catering to the yachting crowd with accommodations that extensive, making it a great venue for the seafaring set to hold get-togethers. Yet despite those advantages, she said, it’s actually more affordable than any of the five other bayfront or lagoon residences currently being listed in its price range — that is, above the $3 million mark.
Nor are its maritime benefits limited to what’s outside, she says, given that is has a “very unique layout, with windows’ galore, most of which are focused on the lagoon.” Particularly striking is a magnificent, ceiling-high, five-panel bay window in the sun porch, another bay window in the dining room and a wall of windows overlooking the water that stretches the entire length of the dining room and kitchen.
In addition, LoBiondo emphasizes that everything that went into building this five-bedroom, four-bath (with two half baths) abode was custom-crafted down to the last detail, with renowned local builder Ted Hunter having used only the finest materials. Some examples include its 60 doors of solid mahogany, all equipped with Swarovski crystal knobs, hand-crafted vents and registers and custom cabinetry throughout. It was also designed by Thomas Sykes, of SOSH Architects, in a kind of homage to the homes of Hollywood stars of the 1940s, with each room having rounded corners.
Among the home’s numerous amenities are a heated two-car garage with finished floors, from which an elevator equipped with a phone ascends to each of five graduated levels; two large decks and three smaller ones overlooking the lagoon; a two-sided gas-log fireplace on the first floor; a huge eat-in kitchen equipped with high-end Dacor appliances and a full-size Sub-Zero refrigerator; a fully hand-crafted mahogany bar with a professional ice maker and sink and separate refrigerators for red wine, white wine and beer; hurricane windows and doors; a motorized chandelier; a surround sound system with individual controls in each room: five-zone HVAC, and front and back doors with built-in Blink® video doorbells.
There’s also a master bedroom suite on the second floor that contains a full living area of its own, complete with a fireplace, private deck, formal sitting room, a laundry room, his and hers closets, and an infinity tub and steam shower. A second-floor guest suite contains three bedrooms, two baths and a separate laundry room, as well as a convenient first-floor en suite, with custom closets in each bedroom. In addition, the third floor encompasses a massive space (as well as featuring another private deck) that would make an ideal home office, home theater or gymnasium, and the front of the property features a verdant and beautifully landscaped lawn area, which comes with a sprinkler system.
Besides everything else, “this was designed to be a multigenerational house,” says LoBiondo. “If somebody wants a home that is both a showpiece and is entirely comfortable, and that has more than its share of waterfront amenities, then this is the home for them.”
So if you’re among that group of buyers who’s in search of such a property — especially if you’re looking for the perfect spot to moor your yacht and perhaps other watercraft as well — you might want to get in touch with LoBiondo at (609) 501-3211, her cellphone number, or email her at tercole@yahoo.com to arrange for a tour of this extraordinary, movie-star-worthy property.