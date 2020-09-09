A condominium complex in Margate has become the first in the state to install ultraviolet light sanitizing technology, according to a news release. 

The technology was installed at the 9600 Condominium, 9600 Atlantic Avenue, to help protect staff, residents and guests from harmful pathogens like the coronavirus, according to the release.

The three-layered sanitization solution is designed by Healthe to sanitize indoor public environments in real-time using UVA, UVC and Far-UVC light to continuously inactivate air and surface contaminants, according to the release. Far-UVC 222 nm lighting has been shown to inactivate up to 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria.

They will be installed at key touch and travel points throughout the facility, including the building’s lobby, gym and bathrooms, according to the release.

