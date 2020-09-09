A condominium complex in Margate has become the first in the state to install ultraviolet light sanitizing technology, according to a news release.
The technology was installed at the 9600 Condominium, 9600 Atlantic Avenue, to help protect staff, residents and guests from harmful pathogens like the coronavirus, according to the release.
The three-layered sanitization solution is designed by Healthe to sanitize indoor public environments in real-time using UVA, UVC and Far-UVC light to continuously inactivate air and surface contaminants, according to the release. Far-UVC 222 nm lighting has been shown to inactivate up to 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria.
They will be installed at key touch and travel points throughout the facility, including the building’s lobby, gym and bathrooms, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.