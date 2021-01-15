 Skip to main content
Marcus Pierce
St. Joseph's Marcus Pierce, center, shoots over Cedar Creek's Kyre Tinsley during the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Joseph

6-1 senior/guard

Averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 assists. He sank 172 free throws and has 1,026 career points. St. Joe finished 22-6, reached the CAL Tournament semifinals and beat Wildwood Catholic and Atlantic City.

