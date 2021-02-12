Marcus Pierce sparks St. Joe

Marcus Pierce scored 17 points to lead undefeated St. Joseph Academy to a 55-40 win over Millville on Friday night.
The Wildcats (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Arnaldo Rodriguez and Jordan Stafford each scored 11 for St. Joe.
Zyahir Pickett led Millville with 13.
SJ – Rodriguez 11, Prevard 6, Stafford 11, Sydnor 6, Thomas 4, Pierce 17
MC – Pickett 13, Ford 1, Merrill 11, Bowman 6, Barriento 2, Foster 7
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today