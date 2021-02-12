 Skip to main content
Marcus Pierce sparks St. Joe
Marcus Pierce scored 17 points to lead undefeated St. Joseph Academy to a 55-40 win over Millville on Friday night.

The Wildcats (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Arnaldo Rodriguez and Jordan Stafford each scored 11 for St. Joe.

Zyahir Pickett led Millville with 13.

SJ – Rodriguez 11, Prevard 6, Stafford 11, Sydnor 6, Thomas 4, Pierce 17

MC – Pickett 13, Ford 1, Merrill 11, Bowman 6, Barriento 2, Foster 7

