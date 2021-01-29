 Skip to main content
Marcus Pierce sparks St. Joe past slow start
Marcus Pierce scored 27 points as the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team overcame a slow start to beat rival Hammonton 66-43 Friday night.

St. Joe (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. The Wildcats trailed 15-13 after the first quarter, but outscored the Blue Devils 38-9 in the middle two quarters.

Dom Thomas added 15 for St. Joe. John Andoloro led Hammonton with 14.

St. Joseph 13 21 17 15 – 66

Hammonton 15 6 3 19 - 43

SJ – Rodriguez 3, Prevard 6, Stafford 7, Sydnor 3, McGraw 4, Thomas 15, Pierce 27

HAM – Temple 4, Andoloro 14, Lowe 5, Hill 10, West 2

