Marcus Hebron
Marcus Hebron member of Lower Cape May High School wrestling team practice Monday March 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Lower Cape May

The senior running back ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Caper Tigers beat Lindenwold 34-18. Hebron scored on runs of 10, 2 and 7 yards. Lower (2-1) plays at Clayton (2-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

