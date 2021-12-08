 Skip to main content
Marcus Hebron
Lower Cape May

6-1 210 Sr. All-around

Hebron made 34 tackles at linebacker. He intercepted four passes, returning two for TDs. Hebron also rushed 163 times for 967 yards and seven TDs.

