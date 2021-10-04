 Skip to main content
Marcus Hebron
Marcus Hebron

Lower Cape May

The senior scored four TDs as the Caper Tigers beat Pennsville 51-13. Hebron returned two interceptions for scores and also ran for two TDs. He finished with 77 yards on nine carries. Lower Cape May (4-1) hosts Woodstown 1 p.m. Saturday.

