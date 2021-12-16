 Skip to main content
March 26 heat record the largest margin of defeat in 30 years
Joe Martucci records
Record Beat Margin

The degrees that a daily record high or low beat the previous record at Atlantic City International Airport. The 82 degree high temperature on March 26 bested the old record by 11 degrees, not seen since 1991. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
