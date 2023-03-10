The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct more prescribed burns in four locations within Atlantic and Ocean counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Friday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

In Atlantic County, there will be two burns. One will be on private property in Hamilton Township near the Atlantic City Expressway. The other will be to the north, in Mullica Township, near 5th Avenue.

Two burns will also take place in Ocean County. Beachwood will have a burn near Double Trouble Road. The other will be alone Interstate 195 in Jackson Township.

Smoke may be visible and sensed for miles away. On Thursday, people from as far east as Long Beach Island saw smoke burning in the Pine Barrens.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and relative humidity stays above 25%.

(WEATHER FORECAST FOR BURN DAY)

Wildfire spread is ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.