Boeing has found manufacturing defects on some of its 787 long-range airliners in areas where parts of the fuselage are joined together, the latest setback for the aircraft maker whose 737 Max is still grounded after two deadly crashes.
The company said Friday that eight planes must be inspected and repaired before they are allowed to fly, and it contacted the airlines, which removed those planes from service.
Boeing declined to identify the airlines involved, but United Airlines, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines confirmed that each has one plane grounded for inspection.
Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials to grow business: Herbalife, a Los Angeles-based health and nutrition company, bribed Chinese government officials for a decade to grow its overseas business and falsified accounting records to cover up the payments, U.S. prosecutors said Friday in announcing corruption charges against the publicly traded company.
Herbalife agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $123 million to resolve the charges, federal prosecutors said.
The company admitted to the conspiracy as part of a deferred prosecution agreement it reached with the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.
Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon: Amazon says it's buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz, the biggest such order for the German automaker to date.
In announcing the order Friday, Mercedes said it would also join a climate initiative established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. By signing up to The Climate Pledge, Mercedes-Benz commits itself to going completely carbon neutral by 2039 — a move the company had already signaled last year.
Scientists say the man-made emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide must end by 2050 at the latest to avoid pushing global temperatures beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) set out in the Paris climate accord.
Lord & Taylor goes out of business: Lord & Taylor, one of the country's oldest department store chains, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.
The retailer was sold just a year ago for $100 million to Le Tote, a San Francisco online clothing rental company, by Canadian parent Hudson's Bay Co.
Lord & Taylor will permanently close its remaining 38 stores and shut down its website, the company said Thursday. It is currently holding going out of business sales in stores and online.
Founded as a dry goods store in 1826, Lord & Taylor has struggled for years as more people shop online and in other stores. But the pandemic has changed the way people shop, accelerated the shift to online shopping, mostly to the benefit of big retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.
Coca-Cola offering buyouts to about 4,000 workers: Coca-Cola is offering voluntary buyouts to about 4,000 people to reduce the number of layoffs it says will take place as it streamlines operations.
Coca-Cola is reducing the number of its individual business segments from 17 to nine, which it said Friday will result in “voluntary and involuntary” staff cuts.
— Associated Press
