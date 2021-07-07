Man's pics of young models devastate wife

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 60s. I have a husband I love very much and I enjoyed dressing sexy for him at the end of our date nights. However, I stumbled across some pictures of half-naked young models a friend of his continually sends. Because of them and the fact that my husband enjoys commenting on them, I no longer feel sexy.

I’m not a 20-something model, and now I feel like an old fool for thinking I looked good to him. Advice? — FEELING FOOLISH IN NEW YORK

DEAR FEELING FOOLISH: You are not an “old fool,” you are a disappointed wife. It’s time for an honest conversation. Tell your husband you found the pictures, read the comments he made to his friend in response and how it has made you feel about your own attractiveness. If you speak up, he may be able to reassure you.

DEAR ABBY: I gifted my boyfriend $5,000 so he could get rid of his credit debt. He was really stressed, and I thought it would be a solution. Now he’s buying more stuff, like he didn’t learn from this. I’m in a weird situation — why is he spending more? What do you think? — SADLY MISTAKEN

DEAR SADLY MISTAKEN: Your irresponsible boyfriend is spending again because he now knows you will “rescue” him by paying his bills. This wasn’t a tiny “oops,” it was a big mistake. Put away your checkbook before he ruins your credit and end the romance or he will bleed you dry!

