 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manco & Manco Pizza
0 comments

Manco & Manco Pizza

Manco_Manco_Pizza - Ocean City

Manco_Manco_Pizza - Ocean City

Slice of Famous Pizza

9th Street and the Boardwalk // MancosPizza.com

Half the reason people flock to the shore from Philly every summer is for a taste of Manco’s legendary pizza with its often imitated crust, melty mozzarella and tangy sauce. For 50 Bites they will offer a full size slice of their plain pie. Now that’s quite the bite!

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News