MANCO & MANCO IN OCEAN CITY

Grab a couple slices at Manco & Manco in Ocean City this week before the crowds show up!

Manco & Manco is more or less the unofficial pizza of Ocean City, and any trip to the boardwalk in the summer months will easily prove that, as the line for a slice regularly crosses the entire width of the boards on any given night. For right now, the best time to go is during the week, as the location on 9th Street and the Boardwalk is open every day, and the shoobies have yet to fully descend on the city. Obviously the pizza is the thing to order here, and the plain slices are the stuff of legend, but we like to throw in a pepperoni slice or even a Sicilian once in a while just to keep things interesting. Any of them pair beautifully with an ice-cold birch beer, and when the breeze off the ocean hits just right, there are few meals on earth that can top that combo. Manco & Manco is located at 9th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to MancosPizza.com.

