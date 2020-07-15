The owners of Manco & Manco Pizza announced Tuesday that their Ocean City locations will remained closed while all employees are tested for COVID-19.
The announcement came hours after the business announced that three of their employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus and they were going to close for a day to clean and sanitize the properties, as well as stop selling single slices.
“All Boardwalk restaurants will remain closed until results are received Saturday,” according to a statement from the business posted on Facebook. “Upon review of the test results, only employees with negative results will be allowed to return to work.”
Staff at the business’s Somers Point location will also be tested, but it will remain open “due to the fact that their staff exclusively works in the Somers Point location,” according to the statement.
