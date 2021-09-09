 Skip to main content
Manchester Township (1-0) at Barnegat (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat running back JoJo Bivins ran for 232 yards and five TDs in a 34-26 win over Allentown. Manchester opened with a 20-14 win over Monmouth. Manchester quarterback Savon Myers threw 108 yards and ran for 145 yards in the win.

