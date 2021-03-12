 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed at Egg Harbor Township Walmart
0 comments
top story

Man stabbed at Egg Harbor Township Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation Tuesday evening, police said.

Stephen Tuohy, 29, was treated at the  scene by Egg Harbor Township EMS and taken to Shore Medical Center for facial injuries and a stab wound to his arm.

The stabbing occurred after Tuohy attempted to stop four men from harassing another shopper. 

It was then the suspects stabbed Tuohy and fled from the store into the parking lot.

Police identified the suspects as Ankur Bhowmik, 18, and Robert Lyall, both of Atlantic City, Luis Murillo-Suarez, 18, of Edison and one juvenile.

All were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Murillo-Suarez received additional weapons charges. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News