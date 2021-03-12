Man stabbed at Egg Harbor Township Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation Tuesday evening, police said.

Stephen Tuohy, 29, was treated at the scene by Egg Harbor Township EMS and taken to Shore Medical Center for facial injuries and a stab wound to his arm.

The stabbing occurred after Tuohy attempted to stop four men from harassing another shopper.

It was then the suspects stabbed Tuohy and fled from the store into the parking lot.

Police identified the suspects as Ankur Bhowmik, 18, and Robert Lyall, both of Atlantic City, Luis Murillo-Suarez, 18, of Edison and one juvenile.

All were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Murillo-Suarez received additional weapons charges.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com

