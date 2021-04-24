Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with knives during a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Christopher Royer has been placed on administrative assignment after he shot the man on a Nashville road, department spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference.
The man died at a hospital, Aaron said. He was not immediately identified.
Royer was on patrol in his police car when he ran a license plate for a white Mercedes sedan, but the plate was actually registered to a green 1998 Chevrolet, Aaron said.
After the officer stopped the Mercedes, the passenger ran out of the car holding a knife in each hand, Aaron said.
The passenger began running around and briefly entered the driver’s side door of Royer’s police car, police body camera footage released at the news conference showed.
The man then ran toward Royer, who retreated about 25 yards from his police car, Aaron said. Royer could be heard on the video requesting backup, telling the passenger to drop the knives and saying, “I don’t want to shoot you.” The man continued running at Royer, who fired three times, the video showed. The man fell onto the street.
“Dude, what are you doing, man, come on,” Royer said. “I did not want to have to do that.”
Deputy who shot Black man appears to mistake phone for gun: Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday appeared to show a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot. Family members said Isaiah Brown, 32, was in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds following the shooting outside a home in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday, WRC-TV reported.
“It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable,” Brown’s attorney David Haynes said in a statement Friday.
The body camera video shows the deputy arriving at the scene and yelling at Brown to show his hands. The deputy then yells, “drop the gun,” multiple times and appears to say over his radio, “he’s got a gun to his head.” The deputy then yells, “stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me” and “stop, stop” before firing at least seven shots.
The 911 audio shows Brown was on the phone with a dispatcher at the time the deputy arrived. The dispatcher is heard telling Brown to “hold your hands up” as the sirens draw near.
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays: Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.
The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.
Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.
Lindsay Lohan’s dad accused of taking kickbacks from rehab: The estranged father of actor Lindsay Lohan was arrested Friday on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a substance abuse treatment center.
Michael Lohan, 60, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering, The Palm Beach Post reported.
Authorities said a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center called Pride Recovery paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a business he was associated with, Lola Recovery Ventures of Palm Beach Gardens.
Black customer ejected from supermarket after slur complaint: German supermarket chain Aldi has apologized after a Black customer who had complained about another shopper’s racist slur was ejected from a Berlin store.
Prince Ofori, a German-Ghanaian dance teacher, posted a video on Instagram that showed other shoppers and a man described as a store manager haranguing him during the incident he said took place at an Aldi in Germany’s capital Thursday.
In the video, a man in a blue jacket is seen throwing a cardboard box at Ofori while other customers shout at him to stop filming.
Visibly agitated, Ofori explains that he had objected to a fellow customer’s use of a racist term to describe chocolate-covered marshmallows. The confections are called “chocolate kisses,” but in the past Germans commonly referred to them using a racist term for Black people.
