Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

Deputy who shot Black man appears to mistake phone for gun: Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday appeared to show a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot. Family members said Isaiah Brown, 32, was in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds following the shooting outside a home in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday, WRC-TV reported.

“It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable,” Brown’s attorney David Haynes said in a statement Friday.

The body camera video shows the deputy arriving at the scene and yelling at Brown to show his hands. The deputy then yells, “drop the gun,” multiple times and appears to say over his radio, “he’s got a gun to his head.” The deputy then yells, “stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me” and “stop, stop” before firing at least seven shots.

The 911 audio shows Brown was on the phone with a dispatcher at the time the deputy arrived. The dispatcher is heard telling Brown to “hold your hands up” as the sirens draw near.

DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays: Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.