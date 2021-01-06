Man reported missing in Millville

The Millville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Bryan Peterson, 42, was last seen near the Staples retail store in Millville. Peterson is white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots and possibly a baseball cap. He also frequents Delmont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fogg of the Millville Police Department at 609-381-3387. Anonymous tips can be submitted to njccpo.org/tips.

