 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man reported missing in Millville
0 comments

Man reported missing in Millville

Millville police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Millville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Bryan Peterson, 42, was last seen near the Staples retail store in Millville. Peterson is white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots and possibly a baseball cap. He also frequents Delmont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fogg of the Millville Police Department at 609-381-3387. Anonymous tips can be submitted to njccpo.org/tips.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News