Man hits two parked cars on Windsor Avenue in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man hit two parked cars on Windsor Avenue Wednesday night, police said.
Kevin Selby, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, ran off the road after fireworks distracted him and hit two parked cars in the driveway of a home, Lt. Robert Gray said Thursday. A passenger in Selby's car was uninjured, Gary said.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
