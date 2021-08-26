 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hits two parked cars on Windsor Avenue in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments
top story

Man hits two parked cars on Windsor Avenue in Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township Police Department logo

Egg Harbor Township Police News

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man hit two parked cars on Windsor Avenue Wednesday night, police said.

Kevin Selby, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, ran off the road after fireworks distracted him and hit two parked cars in the driveway of a home, Lt. Robert Gray said Thursday. A passenger in Selby's car was uninjured, Gary said. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News