MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has been found guilty of stalking and making terrorist threats against a municipal court judge.

Nathaniel Russell, 59, was convicted on Thursday for making terroristic threats, stalking, retaliation of a past official action and harassment, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Between August 2021 and April 2022, Russell left former Egg Harbor Township judge Marc Nehmad threatening messages. Russell also stalked the judge during the same time period.

He was arrested in 2021 after making his initial threats were made, and he continued to swarm Nehmad with calls.

Russell will be sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Pamela D'Arcy on June 7.