Man City rises above December chaos, on course for EPL title

While Chelsea has a defensive crisis with Ben Chilwell (knee) out for the season and Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James also out injured, Liverpool will lose its two star forwards — Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) — to the African Cup of Nations following the Chelsea game.

City will also be deprived of Mahrez, who will play in the tournament for Algeria, but can still boast such an array of attacking options that the club was happy to sanction the sale of Spain forward Ferran Torres to Barcelona this week for an initial 55 million euros ($66 million).

Amid a widespread rush to label City as the hot favorite for another league title, Guardiola wasn't getting ahead of himself.

“We are on a good run, but it’s the end of December,” he said after the Brentford game. “There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play.

“I’m not going to believe anyone who says it’s already done. The teams we have with (us) — Chelsea and Liverpool — are more than exceptional.”

City has managed to avoid being affected by too many COVID-19 cases among its playing staff, at least publicly anyway.