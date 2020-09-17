MALCOLM BROWN
The Rams running back rushed 18 times for 79 yards and two TDs in the win over the Cowboys.
“If you don't stop the run, they're going to keep on running it,” Schwartz said of the Rams. “They controlled that game on Sunday with about 150 yards rushing. They're going to stay committed, but how committed they are is really going to depend on how well we're doing against it.”
