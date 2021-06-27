 Skip to main content
Malachi Wesley
Egg Harbor Township's Malachi Wesley wins the 110-meter hurdles in 15.2 seconds at the Atlantic County Track and Field Championships at Buena Regional.

Egg Harbor Township Jr.

110 hurdles

Wesley won the Atlantic County championship.

