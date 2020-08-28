111719_spt_cedarcreek (copy)

DB/WR

Melton is one of the state’s most dynamic players, leading Cedar Creek to the 2019 Central Jersey Group II title.. He excelled in coverage and rushing the passer for the Pirates. On offense, he caught 62 passes for 799 yards and seven touchdowns. 

