Makenzie Edwards
Makenzie Edwards

Edwards

Hammonton H.S. softball team

Makenzie Edwards

Hammonton

Sr. P

Edwards led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group III championship. She batted .400 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored. On the mound, Edwards struck out 187 batters in 124 innings pitched and had a 1.24 ERA.

