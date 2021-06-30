Makenzie Edwards
Hammonton
Sr. P
Edwards led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group III championship. She batted .400 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored. On the mound, Edwards struck out 187 batters in 124 innings pitched and had a 1.24 ERA.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today