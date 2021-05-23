 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Makayla Veneziale gets milestone hit, pitches 2-hitter for top-ranked St. Joseph: Roundup
0 comments
High school softball

Makayla Veneziale gets milestone hit, pitches 2-hitter for top-ranked St. Joseph: Roundup

  • 0

Makayla Veneziale got her 100th career hit, pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 to help St. Joseph Academy defeat Burlington Township 9-0 in a nonconference softball game Saturday.

Veneziale's milestone hit was a single in the third inning.

The Wildcats, top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, improved to 22-1. Katie Dainton went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Brianna Bailey was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs, and Veneziale, Xelynn Conde and Davianna Jimenez each doubled.

Rebecca Henry went 2 for 3 for Burlington Township (6-8).

Atlantic Christian 25, Veritas Christian 23: Sydney Pearson went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run for Atlantic Christian.

Maddie DeNick was 2 for 3 with a double, and Paige Noble went 2 for 4.

The Cougars (10-4) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and 10 in the bottom of the sixth to go up 25-18.

Veritas Christian, which led 18-8 after four innings, scored five runs in the top of the seventh to make it closer. Noble, the winning pitcher, struck out seven.

 

Makayla Veneziale headshot

Veneziale

Makayla Veneziale 2019 St. Joseph H.S. softball team

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News