Mainland stuns Clearview at Coaches vs. Cancer

Christian Elliott’s single knocked in the winning run as Mainland Regional rallied from a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to beat Clearview Regional 9-8 in a Coaches vs. Cancer showcase game at Birch Grove park in Northfield.

Elliott stepped to the plate with one out and runners on second and third. He lined a groundball single to left between the shortstop and third base.

Mainland got several big hits in the inning.

Cohen Cook and Nick Wagner knocked in runs with singles in the bottom of the seventh. Mainland tied the game on a Clearview dropped fly ball.

The Mustangs played from behind the entire game. They trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth, 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth and 8-5 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Wagner hit a two-run home in the bottom of the fourth for Mainland.

Ethan Mitnick knocked in a run with a single and Elliott drove in another with a double in the bottom of the sixth.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.